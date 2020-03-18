Another bearer robbed in Mandeville

MANDEVILLE, Manchester — For the second time in a week, someone said to be a bearer on his way to making a bank lodgement was allegedly attacked and robbed in the vicinity of a major Mandeville bank, reports say.

A man claiming to be an eyewitness, who spoke to the Jamaica Observer on condition of anonymity, detailed the latest incident, which took place on Monday.

“Mi did deh near the bank and around midday a man was going towards the bank to go mek a deposit. Quick time a next man attack him and a try take weh the money. The two a dem fight and the man [victim] never even bawl out fi help.

“Eventually the next man [attacker] cut the man pon him hand and take off wid the money. Big bangarang out yah!” he said.

Another report to the Observer appeared to corroborate the incident as described by the man who said he witnessed it.

However, when contacted, head of the Manchester police Superintendent Gary Francis said the police were unaware of the incident.

A customer care representative of the bank told the Observer by telephone Monday afternoon that no information could be divulged over the phone.

This latest reported incident follows last week Monday's robbery of a gas station bearer, who was allegedly attacked by two men travelling on a motorcycle as he approached the bank to make a deposit of $2 million.

The men managed to escape, leaving the motorcycle behind.

The police had said they were following strong leads in that incident.

— Kasey Williams