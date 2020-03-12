Another day of panic and confusion in Corporate Area

A day after the first imported case of the novel coronavirus was announced, the Corporate Area was abuzz as scores of people sought to get items that they believe will protect them from being infected.

Some shoppers, fearful of the spread of the virus, were on a quest yesterday to secure face masks, sanitisers, and gloves.

When the Jamaica Observer visited downtown Kingston yesterday morning a number of wholesalers were seen doing brisk business as Jamaicans crammed into wholesales to get their hands on the items they believe will prevent the spread.

On Princess Street, many desperate shoppers shouted out orders at overwhelmed attendants to attain varied quantities of supplies for their homes, offices, as well as for retail purposes.

“Beg yuh one fi di basic school,” a shopper shouted as her voice competed with the chorus of others.

“Thelma, please sell mi one deh,” another shopper said out loud.

“Miss Thelma, please, a New York mi a send it, none nuh deh a New York, a nuh lie mi a tell,” one woman pleaded, while other shoppers who were not being attended to complained about the long wait.

Moments later some shoppers were left disappointed when news came that the stock of items in that establishment had been exhausted.

By this time, part-time vendor Moseh Dunn entered the wholesale shouting: “Fifty dollars give you gloves!”

Clutching to a box of gloves, Dunn told the Observer that he had sold a number of boxes, each containing 100, since the announcement on Tuesday.

Like Dunn, other vendors capitalised on the moment to earn a few extra dollars.

But, while vendors and business operators benefited from the unplanned earnings from the panic buying that started on Tuesday, some taxi operators expressed concerns.

Noting that they, too, have been purchasing rubbing alcohol and hand sanitisers, among other items, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, they called on the Government to “rectify the water restrictions”.

“I live in Liguanea and this morning when I woke up after five [o'clock] there was no water inna di pipe, and people need to sterilise whatever they are using, and people need to bathe and wash their hands. To help fight the corona[virus] water is very essential, it is a must. People cyaan use sanitiser and bathe; we have to use the anti-bacterial soap dem and wash our bodies. We want water! We need running water to help eliminate the virus! Not everybody can afford to buy Lysol and hand sanitisers,” Elvis O'Sullivan told the Observer.

“We need the water 24-7, because a no everybody work on nine-to-five shift, ennuh. People work on different shifts. Like all me now, mi nah go a my yard until 10 o'clock [when the water will be locked off],” he said.

“If we have clean running water we can minimise the spread of coronavirus in Jamaica,” O'Sullivan continued.

“If you are going to tell people to wash their hands where is the water to wash hand,” another taxi operator chimed in.

Noting that while he would prefer to stay home until the pandemic is over, O'Sullivan, who plies the Half-Way-Tree to August Town route, said further measures should be put in place to combat the spread of the virus.

Another of O'Sullivan colleagues, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, questioned what will happen to people who are self-employed and would not be able to obtain an income because of a slowdown of economic activities. He charged that the Government would need to put a plan in place to handle the fall-out.

Meanwhile, just out of downtown Kingston, operations at Mico University College were yesterday suspended as a result of water lock-offs by the National Water Commission.

“We would normally operate for a while under the circumstances [of lock-offs], but given the extra precautions to be taken in light of COVID-19 the Administration has decided that operations are to be suspended,” a statement from the college said.

Regular activity is expected to resume today.

The US Embassy in Liguanea closed its doors yesterday as a “precautionary measure” to protect staff.

Hours later the Government confirmed the second imported case of the COVID-19 had affected a female US Embassy employee who had visited the United Kingdom and returned to Jamaica earlier this week.

Just outside the Corporate Area, on Spanish Town Road, J Wray & Nephew Limited shut down its production after notification from a contractor that he had been in close contact with Jamaica's first coronavirus patient.

However, yesterday afternoon the company stated that it will restarted operations today.

“Following an extensive sanitation exercise at its 234 Spanish Town Road facility and clearance from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, J Wray & Nephew will reopen for business tomorrow, March 12, at 8:00 am,” a release from the company stated.

The company said its management team will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and other government agencies to monitor the situation.

“We are confident that we have done the right thing in putting the health and safety of our staff and their families first. During the suspension, we took all the steps to fully sanitise almost 60,000 square metres of office space, in accordance with global standards maintained by J Wray & Nephew Limited,” company Chairman Clement “Jimmy” Lawrence said.