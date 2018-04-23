Another delay in Mario Deane case

MONTEGO BAY, St James — A crucial ruling by St James Parish Judge Sandria Wong Small in the case of the three police personnel charged by the Independent Commission of Investigations in relation to the death of then St James resident Mario Deane in 2014 has been delayed.

The three cops — Woman Corporal Elaine Stewart, District Constable Marlon Grant, and District Constable Juliana Clevon — were all charged with manslaughter, perverting the course of justice, and misconduct in a public office.

Judge Wong Small, who was absent from court last Friday, was expected to make known her decision whether the three cops have a case to answer, or to dispose of the case.

During court on Friday, attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas requested a May 4 return date.

Judge Kaysha Grant then asked if all three accused were on bail, to which Thomas replied, “Yes, Your Honour.”

The judge continued by asking if there was anybody to be subpoenaed? “No, Your Honour. It is for a ruling,” Thomas replied.

“Elaine Stewart, Marlon Grant, and Juliana Clevon, your bails are extended and you are to return on May 4th to this court for continuation of this matter,” Judge Grant told the three.

Following court, Thomas told the Jamaica Observer that judge Wong Small, who has been presiding over the matter, was not well, hence the delay.

“When we come back on May 4 we anticipate that she will make her ruling,” stated Thomas.

The new date follows a series of delays in the case. The court was originally scheduled to give a ruling in September last year. However, this was not done due to the failure of the defence team to submit in writing their closing submission to the court in advance for the judge to make a decision.

In the past the case was hampered on several occasions by various issues, including the failure of witnesses to make an appearance in court to give evidence. In one instance, the unavailability of a policeman who was off the island and the ongoing ventilation problems at Cornwall Regional Hospital had prevented a witness from being examined before making an appearance in court.

Deane was locked up at the Barnett Street Police Station for possession of a ganja spliff on Sunday, August 3, 2014.

However, he died three days later in hospital after receiving severe injuries to the head while in custody.