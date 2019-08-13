Another donation to education

The Sandals Foundation, which has education as one of its main focus areas, recently donated several batches of notebooks and pencils to Inch by Inch Ltd, a charitable foundation that hosts an annual back-to-school fair for needy children in Trelawny. Here, director of Inch By Inch Ltd, Tova Hamilton (right), accepts the donations from Sherine Williams, regional public relations coordinator for Sandals Resorts in the Montego Bay region.

