Another earthquake rattles Jamaica

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — The United States Geological Survey (USGS) yesterday reported that an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.1 occurred near Jamaica, less than 24 hours after the island was rocked by a major quake.

It said that the quake was located 113 kilometres (km) north, north-west of Lucea in Jamaica and was felt also in The Bahamas, Cuba, and Haiti.

The tremor occurred at 9:53 am at a depth of 10 km.

On Tuesday, an earthquake with a 7.7 magnitude occurred between Jamaica and Cuba triggering fears of a tsunami in several Caribbean countries, including Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

As in the case yesterday, there were no reports of damage or injuries.