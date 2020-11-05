Another successful Reunion Week at Sandals and Beaches Resorts
SANDALS and Beaches Resorts across the Caribbean were abuzz with excitement recently, as scores of returning guests checked in to celebrate the hotels' annual Reunion Week of activities.
From October 19-23, resorts in Jamaica, Barbados, St Lucia, Grenada, and Antigua staged grand events, all of which were guided by the company's detailed Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, a recent release said.
With many guests travelling for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the emphasis team members of the resort placed on physical distancing and constant cleaning and sanitising, gave them a sense of security, the release continued. Guests are said to have embraced and enjoyed the new approach to their vacation experience.
At Sandals Negril, repeat clients revelled in mystery and fantasy-themed events, starting with a Prince of Persia-inspired welcome cocktail party, Alice in Wonderland-decorated Reunion Week masked ball, and an all-white silent headphone party. The release said the festive ambiance was evident all around, as guests looked forward to the highly anticipated Manager's Talent Show, at which heads of departments showcased their best performances yet.
Foodies were pleased with the deliciously prepared meals offered at the events, with several participating in Jamaican-focused cooking demos and mixology competitions hosted by resort chefs and bartenders.
According to the release, Beaches Negril launched its Reunion Week in true Jamaican fashion, with guests and staff enjoying a maypole cultural experience. Families also enjoyed a grand masquerade-themed physically distanced gala dinner, got painted at a beach jouvert and powder party, and joined in the always anticipated Sesame Street Parade.
A lucky couple or family at each of the participating resorts also walked away with a complimentary five-night/six-day stay at any participating Sandals or Beaches Resort of their choice.
“We had an amazing time! All the shows were so well planned and executed. We knew the weather was a challenge, but the events still came out amazing. The highlight for us was the silent headphone party. That was fun!,” shared nine-time returning guests Benjamin and Elizabeth Dean.
The couple had such a good time they've already booked their return to Sandals for 2021 and 2022.
Reunion Week, the release said, remains one of the most popular events on the Sandals and Beaches calendar for the resorts and guests alike. It was created by Sandals Resorts International to celebrate its repeat clients and to thank them for their commitment to the brand and its destinations.
