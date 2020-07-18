Anti-violence summer school launched in St Andrew South Police Division

ABOUT 350 students from six primary schools in the St Andrew South Police Division are now participating in the Ministry of National Security's Music, Sports and Technology (MST) Summer School Programme.

The students are from the Dupont, Cockburn Gardens, Greenwich, St Peter Claver, Tavares Garden and Whitfield Town Primary Schools.

During a visit to the summer school this week, Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang said the project is in keeping with the ministry's mandate to reduce violence among students. The three-week-long summer programme is expected to alleviate negative psychosocial and psychological effects associated with violence in the communities.

“Students are grouped into clusters not exceeding 15 persons and those who are challenged with numeracy and literacy skills are given the opportunity for enhanced learning to aid their transition into secondary schools, while being exposed to music, sports and technology — which are needed for well-rounded and holistic development,” said Dr Chang.

Minister Chang emphasised that parents are not excluded from the summer experience as those in need of mentoring will receive the support needed from the ministry's trained case managers.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West Dr Angela Brown-Burke, who also visited the summer school, said the programme is a timely reminder that “effort is being made to ensure their comfort and safety. I want to let them know that they are thought about and that we are concerned about what's happening to them,” she said.

Through the ministry's anti-violence and social intervention campaign, 'Liv Gud', the students will receive back-to-school supplies such as book vouchers, uniforms, shoes and school bags as well as medical checks which are required for entry to high schools.