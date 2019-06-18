Antigua gets UWI campus
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The University of the West Indies (UWI) will formally inform the Antigua and Barbuda Government later this week that the island has been chosen as the location for the regional tertiary institution's fourth landed campus, Prime Minister Gaston Browne has announced.
Browne told radio listeners that he had been in discussions with UWI Vice Chancellor Sir Hilary Beckles on the issue.
“Sir Hilary called myself, and the Honourable Attorney General (Steadroy Benjamin) and he informed us that the members of the University Council have now unanimously approved the fourth landed campus for Antigua and Barbuda,” Browne said, adding that following the announcement by The UWI, an implementation committee will be established by the university.
“My understanding now is that the chancellor will inform the various council members; he would then issue a formal statement to that effect and he will then mandate the university to establish an implementation committee,” Browne added.
Browne said the three campus countries — Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados — which had concerns about the fourth landed campus — have now been satisfied.
“You know, there are three countries who had reservations. those reservations have been lifted,” he said.
“The government has in the past said it would fund the university by a windfall tax on financial institutions and by diverting some funding to the prime minister's scholarship programme,” said Browne.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy