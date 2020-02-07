Antigua vows to end discrimination of Caricom nationals
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) – Immigration Minister E P Chet Greene has warned that discrimination against Caribbean Community (Caricom) nationals will not be tolerated.
Speaking in the Budget Debate Wednesday, Greene told legislators that the reports have been alarming, with some persons being told to “go back to where they come from”.
He urged those who have been mistreated to seek redress through the correct channels and contact him.
“Anytime you go to the immigration department and you confront or are confronted by any member of staff who treats you in that kind of fashion, be sure to take their name and report them to me. Not to the chief – to me!”
The immigration minister also threatened to deal harshly with any officers who indulge in such practice against people seeking services there.
He said it was imperative that officers have a professional image and better regard for customer service.
“We demand nothing but superlative services to those who come to the department.”
He added that harsh measures would be brought against officers who think it is their duty to, “berate and insult those persons who come to the department for services”.
The immigration minister said the nation's laws are set out to protect those who are legally living and working in the country, irrespective of where they are from or the colour of their skin.
He said =workers who refuse to abide by customer service rules are unfit to be officers within the national security fabric and will not merely be reassigned to serve in other areas of government but will be terminated.
“It won't be a simple case of rotation to another department; it's a case of stamping out that kind of ugly behaviour.”
