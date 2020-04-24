AP, Report for America put 17 new journalists in statehouses

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — The Associated Press and Report for America are hiring 17 journalists to boost the AP's statehouse coverage.

The journalists will cover beats including climate change, public health policy, infrastructure and voting security. They will help enhance statewide coverage of elections and help chronicle the state economic and policy decisions that are being developed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A data journalist will help deliver policy-focused datasets that help individual newsrooms tell customised stories for their own communities.

Report for America is an initiative of the non-profit news organisation — The GroundTruth Project — and places emerging journalists in local newsrooms. The AP hires are part of 225 journalists in the 2020 Report for America reporting corps being hosted by 160 news organisations in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

“The AP-Report for America partnership ensures that we are able to provide and build upon the high-quality news we break from the nation's statehouses,” Noreen Gillespie, the AP's deputy managing editor for US news, said yesterday in announcing the appointments.

The journalists bring a mix of local news experience and a background of strong policy reporting to the AP.