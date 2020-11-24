Apple to extend fee waiver for paid events due to pandemic
SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — Apple said yesterday it would extend, through June 30, a waiver on app fees for paid events such as tutoring and fitness classes, citing the novel coronavirus pandemic.
The move is aimed at helping pandemic-hit instructors and performers to continue using iPhone applications for virtual classes and events at no cost.
Apple had initially agreed to a waiver until December, amid concerns raised by Facebook and others seeking to help people whose in-person classes and events have been cancelled due to the global health emergency.
“As the world fights COVID-19, we recognise that adapting experiences from in-person to digital continues to be a top priority,” Apple said on its developer website.
Apple said the move affects the “in-app purchase” requirement for these services, and that it chose to give those affected more time to adapt in light of the pandemic.
Facebook earlier this year asked Apple to skip its usual 30 per cent cut of transactions in mobile apps prior to enabling the social platform's streaming application to be used to create, promote and host paid events from concerts and theatrical performances to yoga classes and cooking lessons.
The move comes amid increasing scrutiny of App Store fees, which are set at 30 per cent in most cases, by developers and antitrust enforcers who argue Apple is abusing its dominance of the marketplace.
The iPhone manufacturer said last week that developers who make less than US$1 million from selling apps on its store will see Apple's revenue bite cut to 15 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy