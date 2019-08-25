Applications open for 2020-2021 Chevening Scholarships

Applications are being accepted from Jamaicans interested in studying in the United Kingdom (UK) through the 2020-2021 Chevening Scholarships.

The application period opened on August 5 and will close on November 5, 2019. Applications should be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential, who also have strong academic backgrounds. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible master's degree at any UK university, while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Since the programme was created in 1983, more than 50,000 outstanding professionals have had the opportunity to develop in the UK through Chevening.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2020/2021 academic year, demonstrating the UK's ongoing commitment towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

“We are looking for ambitious, professional, and innovative future leaders from any walk of life, who will study hard in the UK, immerse themselves in the opportunities that arise and then return to contribute to the future of Jamaica.

“Chevening scholars are incredibly diverse, so there is no such thing as a 'typical' scholar. That said, if you have demonstrable leadership qualities and you have a passion for your vocation, you are very likely to fit in with our community of over 50,000 alumni worldwide,” said Asif Ahmad, high commissioner to Jamaica and the Bahamas.

“Our alumni network is full of dynamic influencers, who have shared the same experience that you will. They can offer encouragement, mentorship, advice, and contacts. When you return home after your studies you should feel well-equipped to start making a real difference professionally or socially.

“You can change your life and have a bigger impact on Jamaica by submitting a thoughtful application. If you have what it takes to be a Chevening Scholar, I would encourage you to apply before the November 5 deadline,” added Ahmad.

The call for new applicants follows the selection of 19 scholars from Jamaica, who won awards to study at a UK university this year. Successful applicants have been sharing their stories through the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on Twitter and Instagram.