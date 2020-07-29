Approval for Government's handling of COVID-19 pandemic increases

The Government continues to win praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic with an increasing number of people surveyed by veteran pollster Bill Johnson marking the Administration's efforts as excellent.

The poll commissioned by the Jamaica Observer also found that fewer people surveyed over the period July 9 to 12, 2020 were worried about the virus and its effects on the country, compared to a previous poll conducted by Johnson March 12 to 15 but which was not published because of the emergence of COVID-19 here.

Using a sample size of 1,200 Jamaicans, Johnson's team of researchers went into the field and asked residents to rate the job the Government has been doing to manage the spread of the virus.

In the July poll, 38 per cent of respondents said the Government was doing an 'excellent' job, 36 per cent rated Administration's performance as 'pretty good', 16 per cent rated the job as 'only fair', seven per cent felt the performance was 'poor', while three per cent said they were 'not sure'.

In comparison, when the same question was asked in March, 22 per cent of respondents rated the Government's performance as 'excellent', 32 per cent said it was 'pretty good', 20 per cent felt it was 'only fair', 19 per cent said it was poor, and seven per cent said they were 'not sure'.

Both polls, Johnson stated, have a sampling error of plus or minus 2.5 per cent.

The March poll was conducted just after Jamaica confirmed its first imported case of COVID-19 on March 10.

At the time, 37 per cent of respondents said they were 'very worried' about the virus, 23 per cent said they were 'somewhat worried', while 40 per cent said they were 'not really worried'.

However, the July poll saw a 14 percentage point drop to 23 per cent of respondents who said they were 'very worried', while those who said they were 'somewhat worried' increased by nine percentage points to 32 per cent, and those who indicated that they were 'not really worried' inched up to 45 per cent.

“Overall, significantly fewer people are 'very worried' now than were three months ago. Those under 45 [years] are less worried than those older than 45,” Johnson told the Observer.

He also said the poll uncovered that almost two-thirds (25 per cent) of Jamaicans who said they voted for the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) in the 2016 General Election rated the Government's handling of the pandemic as 'excellent' or 'pretty good' (39 per cent).

On Monday this week, the Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that Jamaica has recorded 853 confirmed cases. Of that number 714 (83.7 per cent ) have recovered, 45 (5.3 per cent ) were repatriated, and 10 have died.