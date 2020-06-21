Ardenne gave the wrong answer; should have lost

Is there a difference between “the” and “a”? It appears that the judges of the TVJ Schools' Challenge Quiz (SCQ) competition are unable to make this distinction.

The awarding of the semi-final match between Kingston College and Ardenne High School in this competition rests upon understanding of this less than subtle distinction. I assume that the Schools' Challenge Quiz – the longest running programme on local television (excluding newscasts) – is not purely entertainment, and another high school competition which is fiercely contested for bragging rights, but is also an educational tool.

The match was awarded to Ardenne High School on the judges accepting the answer given by that school to the question: “What is the predecessor state to modern Cambodia?”

Cambodia gained its independence from France in 1953, and has had a number of official names since then.

Below is the list of these official names and the dates when they were used:

Kingdom of Cambodia 1953 – 1970

Khmer Republic 1970 – 1975

Democratic Kampuchea 1975 – 1979

People's Republic of Kampuchea

1979 – 1989

State of Cambodia 1989 – 1993

Kingdom of Cambodia 1993 – present

Now, the question did ask for the predecessor state to Modern Cambodia. If modern is taken in its layman usage, then the above shows that the answer to the question cannot be Khmer Republic (as this would actually be fourth in line). However, “Modern Country Name” is also a term of art in academic history, where it usually means “since colonisation”. Now, if we go to that, the correct answer would be Khmer Empire (because that's the country that France colonised in 1863). So, clearly, whichever way this is cut, sliced or diced, the answer to the question (where, note, the definite article the is used) cannot be Khmer Republic, the answer given by Ardenne High School and accepted as correct by the judges. Perhaps the TVJ SCQ judges are of the view that Khmer Empire and Khmer Republic are interchangeable!

For those who might be inclined to think that this is a case of majoring in the minor, what about this question: Who was the predecessor prime minister to Andrew Holness? The answer would be Portia Simpson Miller, and one could even make a case for Bruce Golding, but the answer, Michael Manley, would clearly be incorrect. If the question asked for a predecessor prime minister to Andrew Holness, then Michael Manley would be acceptable. Or is that to the TVJ judges this would be every Jamaican prime minister since 1962?

