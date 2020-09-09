Are you a US citizen living in Jamaica?

Q: Can I vote in person at the US Embassy or at the US Consular Agency on election day?

A: No. Neither the US Embassy nor the US Consular Agency are polling places. You must register to vote and request an absentee ballot to vote from Jamaica. Visit FVAP.gov to register to vote, request a ballot, and more.

Q: I am a US citizen and currently live in Jamaica. Can I vote in the upcoming November 2020 election?

A: Yes! Voter registration deadlines are approaching and you need to register and request an absentee ballot very soon.

Register to vote: Start by registering to vote at FVAP.gov or confirm your voter registration with your state. Some states require absentee voters to register annually, so you may need to re-register. For example, the deadline for voter registration in Florida is October 5. The deadline for voter registration in New York is October 16. These dates vary by state and we recommend that you complete your voter registration as soon as possible.

Request your ballot: Most states provide the option to request ballots through their state election portals, which you can easily access via FVAP.gov. If you are mailing an absentee ballot request to Florida or New York, it must be received at the local election office by October 24, 2020. Please allow up to four weeks for mail to reach the address. Visit FVAP.gov for more information for your state. We recommended that you complete your absentee ballot request as soon as possible.

Receive your ballot in September or October: States are required to send out ballots 45 days before a regular election for federal office.

Return your completed, signed ballot: Some states allow you to return your completed ballot electronically. Please be aware of the deadlines if your state requires you to return paper voting ballots by mail. If you are voting in Florida, ballots must be postmarked by November 3 and received at the local election office by November 13. If you are voting in New York, ballots must be postmarked by November 2 and received at the local election office by November 15. Please review the specific requirements for your state, but in general, we recommend that you return your ballot by October 13.

You can send your voter registration, absentee ballot request and ballot through international mail, professional courier service, or use the diplomatic pouch. If using the diplomatic pouch, documents can be dropped off to the American Citizen Services unit at the US Embassy in Kingston or the US Consular Agency in Montego Bay by bringing your sealed, addressed ballot with proper postage to:

The US Embassy applicant entrance at 142 Old Hope Road, Kingston 6 between 7:15 am and 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday, except US and Jamaican holidays.

US Consular Agency Montego Bay at Whitter Village, Suite EU1, Rose Hall, St James between 9:00 am and noon, Monday to Friday, except US and Jamaican holidays.

Q: I did not receive my absentee ballot in time for the general election. Can I still vote?

A: Yes. Both the US Embassy and the US Consular Agency have official back-up ballots that can be used to vote for federal offices. For both Florida and New York, for example, you must be registered to vote and have already requested an absentee ballot in order to use the official back up ballots. You may contact American Citizen Services by e-mail at KingstonACS@state.gov in early October if you have not received your absentee ballot and would like to request to vote by official back-up ballot.

You can find more information about American Citizen Services on our website, https://jm.usembassy.gov/, and more information on voting in the 2020 election on our Facebook Live chat, https://www.facebook.com/143560048536/videos/1178585152506155/ Keep on top of Embassy news on our Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/USEmbassyJamaica/ and by following @USEmbassyJA on Twitter. We also answer general questions on our Facebook and Twitter pages.