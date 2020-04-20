Around the Caribbean...

GRENADA RELAXES SOME CURFEW MEASURES WITH NO NEW COVID-19 CASES

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada, (CMC) — Grenada's Health Minister Nicholas Steele says the country has contained the spread of COVID-19 in communities throughout the island and there is now need for everyone to continue living “the new normal lifestyles” so that the island can maintain its no-new case and no-death profile.

“As Grenada makes progress in the direction of the containment and eventual elimination of this virus, we cannot afford to drop our guard. We cannot afford to be less disciplined, and we cannot resort to old ways, which would threaten public health,” said Steele who was speaking during a virtual news conference on Saturday.

He also called on Grenadians to practise proper hygiene, maintain a physical distance of six feet when possible, and wear a face covering.

Reminding citizens that the measures enforced through the Emergency Powers Regulation, which restricts the movement of people, is in the best interest of the State, Steele said, “We have been able to contain and protect the Grenadian citizens from any massive invasion of the virus into our country.”

The health minister said that Grenada's successes to date are built on the foundation of the exemplary work done by medical personnel, the Royal Grenada Police Force, and the brigade of essential workers and volunteers, along with the compliance of the people with the requirements to maintain public health, safety, and security.

The virtual news conference was to update the nation on easement measures that will become effective as of today — the date on which the current state of emergency regulations expires.

Grenada has no new cases of the virus and the island has been in lockdown with a curfew restricting the movement of citizens since March 25.

According to Attorney General Darshan Ramdhani, the island will continue to be under a 24-hour curfew, but it will be lifted three times in the upcoming week with essential services being expanded to include, farming, fishing, restaurant for takeout services, gas stations, accountants, and bakery operations.

The focus on easing the measures is to accommodate the need for food and finance.

The curfew will be lifted from 5:00 am to 7:00 pm (local time) on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Public transportation will not be allowed and Ramdhani warned that it will be a violation of the regulation to have more than two people in a vehicle.

“For the next seven days, no public transportation will be allowed to come on the road, vehicles that ply or come on the road should not carry more than one person in a row of seat in a staggered position or formation,” he said.

Grenada has confirmed 14 COVID-19 cases, but only 13 are on the island because one returned to the United Kingdom without medical permission.

As of Friday, seven of the 13 had recovered in compliance with health protocols.

Dr George Mitchell, who is the head of the COVID-19 response committee said that the people who are declared recovered will not be allowed to go out and roam as they will be tested once again in the near future.

LIAT EXTENDS SUSPENSION OF PASSENGER SERVICES

ST JOHN'S, Antigua, (CMC) — Regional carrier, LIAT, will be extending the suspension of passenger services to May 15, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to chief executive officer of the airline Julie Reifer-Jones, the extension of the suspension was based on a review by the board of directors and executive management of the airline.

“Several destinations have extended their border closures and instituted strict travel restrictions which mean that passengers are unable to travel.”

Reifer-Jones however noted that the Antigua and Barbuda based airline was still operating cargo flights to several destinations.

The airline has issued an updated travel advisory for all affected passengers.

Passengers booked during the period of suspension will automatically have their bookings cancelled and will receive full credit. Passengers will be able to rebook as soon as the airline resumes passenger services.

Reifer-Jones acknowledged that this was an extremely difficult time for the airline, its employees, and other stakeholders across the region.

While the airline continues to operate with a skeletal staff, she advised that the airline was working to resume operations across the LIAT network as soon as it is feasible to do so

GUYANA RECORDS 7th

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, (CMC) — The death toll from COVID-19 in Guyana has risen to seven.

The Ministry of Public Health yesterday confirmed that the person who tested positive died at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation's intensive care unit (ICU).

In an update on Saturday the ministry had indicated that there were five people in the ICU.

The first case of COVID-19 that was registered here on March 11 was imported by a 52-year-old woman who had travelled from New York to Guyana.

To date, a total of 305 people have been tested with 242 of those testing negative.