Around the globe in photos...
FATAL COLLAPSE
Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed three-storey residential building in Bhiwandi on September 21, 2020. Ten people were killed and up to 25 were feared trapped after the three-storey residential building collap
Tragedy in Nigeria
Bystanders look on at the wreckage of a truck that caught fire in Lokoja, Nigeria, on September 23, 2020. At least nine people, including several students, were killed when the truck carrying petrol overturned and caught fire on a busy road in central Nigeria on Wednesday. The accident happened in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, after the truck's brakes failed and its driver lost control.
Whale rescue
Rescuers work to save a whale on a beach in Macquarie Harbour on the rugged west coast of Tasmania yesterday, as Australian rescuers were forced to begin euthanising some surviving whales from a mass stranding that has already killed 380 members of the giant pod.
Nuns confer
Nuns, one wearing a face mask, stand in St Peter's Square in The Vatican, yesterday.
Suspected terror attack
French Prime Minister Jean Castex (centre), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (centre left) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (centre right) arrive at the scene where several people were injured near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo following an attack by a man wielding a knife in Paris yesterday. The man seriously wounded two people in the suspected terrorist attack.
COVID warning
A Palestinian man walks past a novel coronavirus awareness mural in Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, recently.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy