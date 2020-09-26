Around the globe in photos...

FATAL COLLAPSE

Rescue workers search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed three-storey residential building in Bhiwandi on September 21, 2020. Ten people were killed and up to 25 were feared trapped after the three-storey residential building collap

Tragedy in Nigeria

Bystanders look on at the wreckage of a truck that caught fire in Lokoja, Nigeria, on September 23, 2020. At least nine people, including several students, were killed when the truck carrying petrol overturned and caught fire on a busy road in central Nigeria on Wednesday. The accident happened in Lokoja, the capital of Kogi state, after the truck's brakes failed and its driver lost control.

Whale rescue

Rescuers work to save a whale on a beach in Macquarie Harbour on the rugged west coast of Tasmania yesterday, as Australian rescuers were forced to begin euthanising some surviving whales from a mass stranding that has already killed 380 members of the giant pod.

Nuns confer

Nuns, one wearing a face mask, stand in St Peter's Square in The Vatican, yesterday.

Suspected terror attack

French Prime Minister Jean Castex (centre), French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin (centre left) and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo (centre right) arrive at the scene where several people were injured near the former offices of the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo following an attack by a man wielding a knife in Paris yesterday. The man seriously wounded two people in the suspected terrorist attack.

COVID warning

A Palestinian man walks past a novel coronavirus awareness mural in Deir Al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, recently.