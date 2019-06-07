Arrest warrant out for accused Scare Dem Gang member

A bench warrant was on Tuesday ordered for the arrest of an alleged member of the Scare Dem Gang, Orlando Harris, after he failed to appear before the Home Circuit Court.

The warrant was ordered by Justice Sonya Wint Blair.

Harris was arrested and charged in 2015 along with reputed gang leader Omar Spaulding (now deceased), and six alleged gang members: 24-year-old Leon Williams; taxi operator Anthony Wright, 54; Derval Findley, 22, who is from Buff Bay, Portland; Adrian Smith; Gerald Simpson; and San Sebastian Allen.

The men were all charged with participating in a criminal organisation.

Spaulding was the first person charged under the Criminal Justice (Suppression of Criminal Organisations) Act, better known as the anti-gang legislation.

The Crown has alleged that between July 2014 and January 2015, the accused men carried out a number of criminal offences in groups of three or more.

According to court documents, Spaulding took control of the gang in 2014 from Omar Miller, which triggered a violent struggle in Denham Town, leading to several murders and shootings. Spaulding was shot and killed in August 2016.

During Tuesday's hearing, the prosecutor informed the court that Simpson had violated two of his bailing conditions and that he was shot in an area that he was not supposed to be seen, resulting in the judge ruling that his bail should be revoked.

However, the judge later reversed the decision after attorney Alexander Shaw, who was holding for Simpson's attorney, Denise Hinson, pleaded for mercy.

Shaw told the court that Simpson was not aware that he had been banned from the area.

Additionally, Shaw said Simpson had been living in the area with his mother before she died and that the accused had gone to the area to attend his mother funeral and shot a day after his mother was laid to rest.

The judge, subsequently, extended Simpson bail as well as that of his co-accused, and the matter was scheduled for a plea and case management hearing on October 18.

However, Harris, who failed to show in court, was ordered arrested.

– Tanesha Mundle