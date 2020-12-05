Art of Living hosts free virtual meditation master class

Art of Living Foundation is scheduled to host a free virtual master class to teach the principles of meditation and breathing that will help people cope with mental health challenges brought on by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Registration for the December 7 master class can be completed at www.artoflivingjamaica.com. Anyone requiring further details may send an e-mail to connect@artoflivingjamaica.com, the foundation said in a news release.

The foundation said the master class was being held against the background that the country is facing possibly one of the worst mental health challenges in recent times as the novel coronavirus pandemic is responsible for at least 260 deaths in Jamaica so far.

“COVID fatigue, brought on by loss of family members, reduced income, challenges associated with the virtual work, and home/online schools as well as a lack of social interactions are now a worrying factor for many professionals. As a result, mental health is now being prioritised by the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” the foundation said.

Noting that private sector organisations and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) are also launching mental health programmes as they monitor COVID-19's negative impact on employees, students and the wider population, the Art of Living Foundation said it has refocused its efforts to tackle this growing concern.

The master class, the foundation added, will help participants to focus on greater immunity, better health, better skills to manage negative emotions and combat stress, through simple yet powerful techniques.

“We are living in a time when all our emotional well-being is challenged to greater extents resulting in depression, anxiety, fear and regrets,” the release quotes Amber Group founder and CEO Dushyant Savadia.

“The nature of our mind is to either be angry or form regrets about the past or get anxious and worried about the future. This oscillation of the mind of the past and the future is responsible for most of our stress. The Art of Living is to learn the tools using breath and meditation to live in the present moment which brings peace of mind, greater clarity and focus, better health, which then leads to contentment in life,” said Savadia.

Over the past eight years, Savadia has worked extensively teaching the stress management workshops at corporate firms, schools, prisons, and to the general public in Jamaica.

Savadia has travelled to over 50 countries teaching the principles of the Art of Living, before his decision to live in Jamaica after falling in love with the country on a mission trip in 2012.

His Amber Group, a technology conglomerate, is headquartered in Jamaica and currently operates in 23 countries around the world.

The Art of Living Foundation is an international non-governmental, non-religious, educational and charitable organisation active in over 153 countries around the world, benefiting more than 450 million lives.