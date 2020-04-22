As deportees arrive, Chang confident COVID-19 protocols will work

Minister of National Security Dr Horace Chang is confident that the protocols now in place will prevent any possible spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by any of the more than 60 deportees from the United States (US) who arrived in the island yesterday.

The US Embassy in Kingston had declared the deportees would have been tested for COVID-19 and would not be deported if they were ill, “as the health, safety, and well-being of detainees in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody are among the US Government's highest priorities”.

But Chang indicated to the Jamaica Observer yesterday that the Jamaican Government is taking no chances and the protocols established for nationals who will be allowed to enter the island during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.

The deportees were taken to The Knutsford Court Hotel in the Corporate Area for processing and, according to Chang, will be moved to another location in St Catherine later this week.

“As you have noticed, we have acquired some hotel rooms for quarantine and after we have processed them we will move them to a more permanent location for the next 14 days,” said Chang.

“We have actually set up a protocol for our returning residents, who are Jamaicans wanting to come back home. We are going to expand that and we are using some hotel rooms,” added Chang.

The security minister also scoffed at the view held by some people that Jamaica should refuse to accept the deportees from the US at this time.

Among the critics was Opposition spokesman on national security Fitz Jackson who told the Observer that it was unfortunate that the Government could not have convinced “our friends and neighbours to the north” to delay the deportations at a time when the island is recording a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.

But Chang, in reply, argued “We have no choice. Jamaicans coming home, we have to deal with them. We have to find some way to deal with this.”

He said the Government will have to divert funds from other areas to deal with the quarantine of the deportees.

“COVID means the economy is going down, but we will just have to redirect some funding,” said Chang as he admitted that the former Fort Augusta prison in St Catherine, which is to be retrofitted with US assistance, was not ready for the deportees who arrived yesterday.

“They will help us to complete Fort Augusta as a long-term quarantine facility, but it won't make it for this group,” said Chang.