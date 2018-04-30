As water crisis bites, Venezuela governor outraged over empty pool
CARACAS, Venezuela (AFP) — The chronic water shortage in Venezuela which has left millions struggling to cope sparked fresh headlines last week after a state governor expressed outrage that his swimming pool was empty.
In a video posted on his account, Rafael Lacava, governor of the northern Carabobo state, can be seen standing next to his empty pool issuing furious threats towards Venezuela's main water company and giving them 24 hours to fix the problem.
“Here is the pool, in the governor's house and there is no water. THERE IS NO WATER!” shouts the 49-year-old who is known for his eccentricity which has seen him pushing a plan to keep the streets free of criminals with his customised “Draculamobile.”
“If by tomorrow evening, I don't see any improvement... the Draculamobile is coming for you,” he says menacingly, pointing at the camera.
“I'm warning you!”
“I know you're working but we want to see results because at the end of the day, it's me who has to suffer all the people's insults for something that is your fault.”
Water rationing is a regular occurrence across this crisis-hit country which has huge water resources but a poor national infrastructure .
