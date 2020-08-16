Ashish gifts Islington with free medicals

Ashish Community Health Organisation stepped forward again on Friday to do 114, free, back-to-school medicals for children in Islington and surrounding communities in central St Mary. Recipients also received school items including books.

The charity group, led by Indian-born, private medical practitioner Dr Nagendra Babu Chandolu and his wife Dr Alekya Daram, treated the children at Dr Babu's office in the Friendship section of St Mary's second largest community by area, as part of the 50-strong volunteer group's outreach programme.