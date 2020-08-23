Ashish Health Care stages third back-to-school health fair

Ashish Health Care last Wednesday put on its third free health fair and back-to-school medical, at its Highgate, St Mary, location.

About 100 students from the area were treated to medical attention and educational supplies at the medical facility run by Dr Najendra Babu Chandolu.

All told, Ashish Health Care has assisted over 1,500 individuals with free medicals and educational supplies since it was formed in 2016.

Ashish also has branches in Annotto Bay and Islington in the parish.

Here are some scenes from what happened last Wednesday.