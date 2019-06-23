Athlete's lucky escape
An athlete who had represented Jamaica in bobsleigh had to fork out $50,000 to avoid spending six months in prison after he was caught leaving the island with a round of ammunition in a trousers in his suitcase.
Jordan Nelson was fined by Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole Montaque after he pleaded guilty to possession of illegal ammunition in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court recently.
The Kingston athlete was arrested at the Norman Manley International Airport after his suitcase was searched and the bullet was found.
However, Nelson's attorney Davorna Wilson, in his defence, told the court, her client had mistakenly left the bullet in his pocket after he found it.
She said he was on a roadway in his community when he saw the bullet and out of amazement took it up and put it in his pocket and had forgotten all about it.
But the judge told her, “I would never take up something I have no intention of using. If I take up a pen is because I like to write.”
Wilson in her argument maintained that her client was simply amazed at the bullet and had no intention to use it.
Prior to the sentence being passed, she urged the judge to consider that Nelson had pleaded guilty on the first mention date and that he had not wasted the court's time.
Nelson was subsequently fined, however, Wilson begged the judge not to record the conviction and she complied.
