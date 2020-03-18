ATL Group offices remain open to serve customers
Appliance Traders Ltd (ATL) yesterday assured its customers that its showrooms and warehouses will remain open from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm for the period March 18-24.
“We will continue to do so as long as it is safe, and assure the public we will be observing social distance guidelines as well as ensuring that no more than 20 persons are in-store at the same time,” the group, of which this newspaper is a sister company, said in a news release.
“At Appliance Traders Ltd, you may reach us at 888-ATL-SERV or via our website at www.atljamaica.com or by e-mail at request@atljamaica.com to have full access to our sales and service teams, and we are delighted to offer you the advantage of our free delivery and pick-up services. Our service response teams are supplied with sanitising solutions and protective gear to safeguard you and themselves as they execute their duties on your premises,” the group said.
For automotive sales, service or parts, customers are asked to call 888-ATL-AUTO, visit the website at www.atlautomotive.com or visit the showrooms in Kingston and Montego Bay.
“Our expert sales and service teams are available to provide our customers information on our full range of new model displays, parts and service promotions, one-off bank deals as well as test drive opportunities; all with our heightened disinfectant programme, Advanced Care,” the group said.
Noting that this is an extraordinary time for all Jamaicans, ATL said it will continue to monitor statements coming from the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health and Wellness relating to COVID-19 and will update if any changes are required of the group.
“It is our hope that we will all remain safe and healthy during this period,” the group said.
