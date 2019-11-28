Attorney general to give opinion on TPDCo sexual harassment claim

CHAIRMAN of Parliament's Public Administration and Appropriations Committee (PAAC) Dr Wykeham McNeill says there is urgent need for a standard policy on sexual harassment in Government institutions.

The call comes on the eve of today's first meeting of the Joint Select Committee which is to review the Sexual Harassment Act.

Dr McNeill was speaking at a meeting of the PAAC, where executive director of the Tourism Product Development Company (TPDCo) Dr Andrew Spencer disclosed that three members of staff had been sent on administrative leave in January while investigations were pursued into allegations of sexual harassment by one staff member. The other two employees are the alleged victims of the harassment.

“There are two sides to everything, but one of the things we must be very clear on is that within this context, that persons feel that the system is not against those gentlemen or ladies that feel they are suffering harassment and when they report it they now find themselves on almost indefinite leave. It goes back to having a policy that is very clear and defined. I think that this is something that should not just be recommended to Parliament but to Cabinet Office so that there is a basic benchmark that goes across the entire Government sector,” Dr McNeill stated, pointing to the recent reports of sexual harassment at Edna Manley College for the Visual and Performing Arts.

Dr Spencer said the charges were brought against the employee in November 2018, but that there had been a number of hiccups, including human resources issues, leading to the prolonging of the hearing and disciplinary process.

“Everybody was asked to take leave in the interest of sterilising the space and ensuring that we had the documentation that we needed to do the formal investigation. Each individual was invited in for a one-on-one with the independent investigator,” he explained.

Spencer said, having completed the formal investigation, TPDCo saw no reason to continue with the suspension and the employees had been recalled to work three weeks ago. He emphasised that they were are not working in the same space. “It's difficult to prevent passing someone in a hall, but certainly they have no working relationship,” he said.

St Catherine Southern Member of Parliament Fitz Jackson expressed discomfort with the length of time that the process had taken, and the fact that the employees had been called back to work although the matter was not concluded.

“Nine months is a long time for this to be hanging around, and the uncertainty that comes with it when you have complaints like sexual harassment against a staff member and you take as long as nine to 10 months to reach some resolution, ” Jackson said.

Dr Spencer told the committee that the employees' salaries and benefits had not been affected for the period. He could not give an undertaking as to when the matter would be concluded, but said it is to be referred to the Attorney General's Chambers for an opinion, as it was evident that it could not be resolved internally.

“Because if the argument is that an objective tribunal or investigation cannot be had, you certainly don't want even the accused to be of the impression that you're not following the process. The intention of the board is to have this resolved, but we can't do it internally,” he stated.

“...We will refer it certainly as a matter of great urgency to have it concluded and to have the chips fall where they may,” said Dr Spencer.