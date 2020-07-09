Aubyn Hill is new JLP treasurer
THE Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) yesterday announced the appointment of Senator Aubyn Hill as treasurer for the party, effective June 30.
According to a JLP release, Senator Hill, whose appointmnent was approved by the party's Standing Committee, brings to the table a wealth of experience in finance, both locally and abroad.
“Hill has over 35 years working experience in the private sector, sits on various corporate boards, and also serves on the University Council, which governs four campuses of The University of the West Indies.
His academic qualifications include a master of business administration (MBA) from Harvard Business School, and he has travelled extensively, conducting business operations in about 118 countries.
“The party thanks Mr Phillip Henriques, outgoing treasurer, for his stewardship and service to the party during his tenure,” said the party's release.
