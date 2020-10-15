Audrey Tugwell Henry appointed president, CEO of Scotiabank

SCOTIABANK yesterday announced the appointment of Audrey Tugwell Henry as president and CEO of its Jamaican group operations, effective January 1, 2021.

She will take over from current president & CEO David Noel who will return to Canada to lead the bank's Atlantic Region.

A seasoned executive with over 30 years of financial services experience in Jamaica, Tugwell Henry has been responsible for retail banking since 2017. “Audrey is uniquely suited to lead Scotiabank Jamaica. She is a transformational leader who has consistently demonstrated that she is a catalyst for our performance culture and customer focus,” said Ignacio “Nacho” Deschamps, group head, International Banking and Digital Transformation, Scotiabank.

“I would like to thank David for his dedication and commitment to Scotiabank Jamaica and wish him continued success in his new role,” said Deschamps.

Scotiabank also announced yesterday that Anya Schnoor has been appointed as the executive vice-president of its Caribbean, Central America & Uruguay (CCAU)region, taking over from Brendan King who will be retiring after a 30-year distinguished career at the bank. Schnoor, a Jamaican, was most recently executive vice-president, Retail Products for Canadian Banking. She has held several senior roles in Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago in her 28-year career.

“Anya brings a wealth of experience and an in-depth knowledge of the region and is uniquely qualified to lead the region as it navigates its recovery during this difficult time,” said Deschamps.

“Scotiabank is also committed to advancing female leaders in the workplace, which we see as a top priority for the long-term success of the bank. The appointments of Audrey and Anya, two seasoned Jamaican financial services leaders with deep expertise, will build on our strengths in Jamaica and the wider CCAU region,” added Deschamps.

Scotiabank said it has been making significant efforts to reposition and strengthen its business in the region, maximising shareholder returns and putting customers first.