Australia turns from defence to offence in wildfire battle

BODALLA, Australia (AP) — Crews battling Australia's wildfires said Sunday that they have been able to turn from defence to offence for the first time in weeks thanks to a break in the weather.

Dale McLean, who is helping to manage the response to a fire near the town of Bodalla in New South Wales, was part of a team that was bulldozing small trees and burning scrub ahead of the fire's projected path, to try to stop it from reaching a major highway by starving it of fuel.

“This fire took a major run about seven or eight days ago, and with the weather changing now, the weather settling down, the fire has settled down,” said McLean.

“The fire behaviour has changed. So we're able to get in front of the fire now, get on the offensive.”

Other workers echoed McLean's comments, saying cooler temperatures and mild winds have finally offered them a chance to make progress. The weather is expected to remain benign for the next week, although any deterioration in conditions after that could see the wildfires flare up again.

In the meantime US tennis star Serena Williams donated her US$43,000 winner's cheque from New Zealand's ASB Classic to the fund-raising appeal for victims of the wildfires, joining many other tennis stars to pledge money, including Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova.

Also yesterday, news came that another firefighter had been killed. Bill Slade — one of the few professionals among mainly volunteer brigades battling blazes across south-east Australia — died after being hit by a falling tree on Saturday near Omeo in eastern Victoria.

The 60-year-old married father of two was commended in November for 40 years of service with the forestry agency.

The tragedy moved the death toll to at least 27, in a crisis that has destroyed more than 2,000 homes and scorched an area larger than the US state of Indiana, since September. Four of the casualties have been fire fighters.

The crisis has brought accusations that Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Conservative Government needs to take more action to counter climate change, which experts say has worsened the blazes.

Thousands of protesters rallied last Friday in Sydney and Melbourne, calling for Morrison to be fired and for Australia to take tougher action on global warming.

The prime minister said yesterday that his Government was building resilience to the fire danger posed by climate change.

He said the Government was developing a national disaster risk-reduction framework within the Department of Home Affairs that will deal with wildfires, cyclones, floods and drought.

Morrison also announced that 76 million Australian dollars (US$52 million) would be spent on providing psychological counselling for fire fighters and fire-affected communities as part of a previously announced AU$2 billion (US$1.4 billion) recovery fund.