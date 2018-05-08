Auto mechanic on charges of kidnapping, buggering boys
PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — A 21-year-old mechanic will reappear in court tomorrow to face charges of kidnapping and buggering two boys last month.
Magistrate Adia Mohammed denied bail to Joseph Kyle Nicholas who is also accused of driving without a driver's permit or insurance, and possession of a firearm on April 28.
He is also facing charges of common assault, robbery with aggravation, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual touching and the buggery of a 12-year-old boy.
Nicholas is also accused of grievous sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravation, and buggery involving a boy in Arima, east of here, on April 8.
The court was told that he has a pending charge of robbery with aggravation dating to 2012, and details of this charge with be presented on Wednesday when Nicholas reappears in the Port of Spain Seventh Court.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy