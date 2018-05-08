Auto mechanic on charges of kidnapping, buggering boys

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad — A 21-year-old mechanic will reappear in court tomorrow to face charges of kidnapping and buggering two boys last month.

Magistrate Adia Mohammed denied bail to Joseph Kyle Nicholas who is also accused of driving without a driver's permit or insurance, and possession of a firearm on April 28.

He is also facing charges of common assault, robbery with aggravation, kidnapping, false imprisonment, sexual touching and the buggery of a 12-year-old boy.

Nicholas is also accused of grievous sexual assault, kidnapping, robbery with aggravation, and buggery involving a boy in Arima, east of here, on April 8.

The court was told that he has a pending charge of robbery with aggravation dating to 2012, and details of this charge with be presented on Wednesday when Nicholas reappears in the Port of Spain Seventh Court.