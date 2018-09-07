Autopsy on body of murdered Trench Town teen completed

THE autopsy report is now completed, but the police have still not fingered a suspect in the killing of 14-year-old Yetanya Francis who was murdered in Trench Town, Kingston last month.

A police source told the Jamaica Observer Wednesday that the Kingston Technical High School student was killed by a stab wound to the chest.

Yetanya's burnt remains were found two Fridays ago at 85 West Road in Trench Town, hours after she was reported missing,

The police confirmed that a man was detained last Tuesday in relation to the murder of the teenager.

Last Wednesday evening, frustrated residents of Trench Town, Arnett Gardens and surrounding communities marched through the area, calling for an end to violence.

During the march, Lionel Francis, the teenager's father, told the Observer that the family had left the community out of fear for their safety after one of his neighbours was shot and injured.

“My children, their mother and my nephew left the community before me. I was there weighing my mind as I wasn't sure if I wanted to get out, but I was prompted to leave, so I just follow them,” he lamented.

Following Yetanya's death there were widespread condemnation of the murder islandwide, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness instructed the constabulary force to spare no effort in investigating the brutal murder.

— Racquel Porter