Avoid those risky dances, doctor urges

CONSULTANT neurosurgeon and minimally invasive and complex spine surgeon Dr Duane Patten is appealing to dancers to avoid dances that require standing on the head.

Dr Patten's comments come in the wake of the death of dancer Roxanne “Bumpa” Evans, who died on January 22 while performing the complex Chuk Tru dance in Lucea, Hanover.

“Dances in the dancehall scene have progressed to the point where dangerous acrobatic stunts are being performed. This has been quite concerning for me and I'm sure, other members of the medical fraternity. The dances exert extra stress on the spine itself, stresses the spine was not made to tolerate,” Dr Patten said during an interview with the Jamaica Observer.

To further illustrate his point, Dr Patten explained the composition of the spine and the reason such dances were risky.

“The spine itself is a longitudinal series of uniquely shaped bones, that are interconnected via a series of joints, intervertebral discs and ligaments that hold them together to make the spine stable. The spine itself has gentle curves along its longitudinal axis to allow for the normal biomechanical functioning of the spine. The purpose of the human spine is to provide structural support and balance to maintain an upright posture, to provide protection for the spinal cord and nerve roots, enable a flexible motion,” he said.

Dr Patten added: “It is my belief that any dance move than exerts extra pressure on the spinal column, particularly the neck, should not be performed. The spine in the neck (cervical spine) is the most mobile segment of the spinal column. It allows us to support our skull, positions the head in space and adapts the visual field according to external stimuli. It also protects the upper segment of the spinal cord. The cervical spine is the most susceptible region of the spine column to injury. The outcome of injury to the cervical spine can be devastating, resulting in total paralysis or death in the worse case scenario.”

Further, Dr Patten said human bodies were made to withstand a little extra demand beyond normal physiological state. However, not for extended periods of time and up to a certain limit.

“A person going on his head to dance, or even putting extra weight on your head, is not a physiological load. Even though the spine can withstand that load for a short period of time, it comes at the expense of overuse of the ligaments, joints and muscles around the spine. If that load was suddenly increased beyond what the spine can withstand, then the spine gives. This results in a fracture and/or dislocation of the bony spine. If severe enough the spinal cord itself becomes injured resulting in paresis, paralysis or death,” Dr Patten said.

The medical practitioner pointed out that there were few studies looking on the long-term effects of applying increased load to the cervical spine. But, he said, the data available shows that there is loss of the height of the vertebral bones and narrowing of the spinal canal and neural foramen as long term effects. According to Dr Patten, these structural changes can result in chronic neck pain, radicular pain down the arm (shooting pain down the arm) or spinal cord compression.

“My advice to dancers is to avoid dances that involve going on your 'head top' all together. If at all it can not be avoided, then do not place your entire body weight on your head, use your upper to support and take pressure off the cervical spine. At no time at all should anyone jump on, attempt to jump over, or place any extra weight on you if you find your self in that position,” Dr Patten said.