B'dos Opposition launches campaign with promise to fix social woes

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Leader of the main opposition Barbados Labour Party (BLP), Mia Mottley says her party will tackle several social issues if elected to govern the country in the May 24 General Election.

Mottley, in an address to hundreds late Saturday as the party officially launched its campaign 'Lift Off', said issues related to transportation, problems plaguing the South Coast Sewerage Project, and free tertiary education would be solved immediately should her party win at the polls.

“They keep asking how we are going to do it, we will show them how to do it,” Mottley said.

The BLP leader also promised that non-contributory pensions would be increased should the BLP regain the Government.

“The days of pensioners getting BDS$77.50 (one Barbados dollar=US$0.50 cents) will be no more. From June 1, pensioners will get BDS$225 every two weeks,” she said.

Supported by candidates who will be representing the party, Mottley said her team has the innovation and ingenuity to come up with solutions to simple economic problems which the current Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Administration could not solve.

Mottley, who could become the first woman here to head a government, said the country still faced a direct date with destiny when a foreign debt of BDS$120 million would be due, but she was confident a BLP Administration could get the country's economy back on track.

Mottley, an attorney, will go up against Prime Minister Freundel Stuart who, in the last general election of 2013, led the DLP to win 16 of the 30 seats, with the remainder going to the BLP.

Nomination Day is today.