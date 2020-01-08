Baby Saebreon 'doing fine'

With the one-year anniversary of the theft of baby Saebreon Hutton approaching, his parents are trying to bury the memory of the terrible ordeal even as he celebrates his first birthday today.

Saebreon was snatched from Victoria Jubilee Hospital in Kingston on January 9, 2019 mere hours after he entered the world.

Yesterday when the Jamaica Observer visited his Kingston home the tot, who was a bit shy at first, was busy giving high-fives while issuing a one-word invite to this reporter to “come” into his house.

“He's doing fine. Him almost start walk. He is doing everything except walking,” the baby's father, Sinclair Hutton, told the Observer.

Noting that he and his spouse Suzzett Whyte have been reliving the emotions they felt a year ago, Hutton expressed gratitude.

“We just glad we have him, enuh. I am happy, very happy. Overjoyed still, enuh, because it could have been worse,” Hutton stated.

He also disclosed that they will be having a “little” celebration today.

Whyte, a woman of not many words, told the Observer that she is excited about having Saebreon in her arms for his first birthday after he was stolen.

“I try not dwell on it; I try to forget it. I just want to put it behind me,” she said.

For the duration of the interview, Saebreon was never out of his parents' eyesight, moving from one pair of arms to the next, clapping and chattering happily.

Last year, Whyte was over the moon after she gave birth to her third child, having lost her second child to pregnancy complications.

But her joy quickly turned into sorrow.

At the time, Whyte told the Observer that approximately 5:00 am she was awakened after having a heavy flow of lochia. By that time, she said the lights on the ward had been turned on while most of the exhausted mothers slept. Not wanting to wake the mother who was immediately beside her, she said she trusted a woman, clad in a denim skirt and a multi-coloured top, who was standing and looking through the window and who offered to watch her baby while she went to the bathroom.

That woman was Peta-Gay Ffrench.

Ffrench, who is from Harker's Hall in St Catherine, was taken into custody on February 5 when she turned up at the Registrar General's Department in Twickenham Park, St Catherine, attempting to register a baby.

A subsequent DNA test confirmed on February 7 that the baby belonged to Hutton and Whyte.

Ffrench pleaded guilty to child stealing on July 18.

Prior to the matter being transferred to the Supreme Court, it was said in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court in April that Ffrench lurked at the hospital for almost a month before stealing the child.

According to court documents, Ffrench, who was 27 years old at the time of the kidnapping, was first seen at the hospital by two witnesses on December 10, 2018.

French was sentenced to 40 months' imprisonment at hard labour on October 3, 2019.