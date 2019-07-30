Bad mind is active

Peter Bunting has chided critics who, he says, are making his success in business a negative feature during the campaign for the leadership of the party.

Shortly after he announced his plan to challenge for the PNP leadership Bunting came in for criticism from some Comrades over comments he made about using his personal funds to pay party expenses.

Since then the matter of his wealth has not been far from the campaign trail with some party supporters charging that he did not step up to the plate in times when the party needed money.

But an unapologetic Bunting faced the issue head-on during an address to the PNP's St Andrew Southern annual constituency conference on Sunday.

“Suddenly, they want to start to dictate to me what it is I must bring to the table. When I was pulling 18-hour days, six and seven days a week, where were those people, to be now telling me what I must bring to the table?” said Bunting.

“The truth of the matter is the Jamaican people nuh love bad mind. Bad mind never worked in 2016. It never worked in east Portland. Why do we believe it will work now? Andrew have him big house [and] we nuh grudge Andrew fi him big house,” he said in reference to Prime Minister Andrew Holness's house in the affluent Beverly Hills, St Andrew neighbourhood which the PNP unsuccessfully made a focus of its 2016 General Election campaign.

At the time Holness, in defence of the house, told supporters at a Jamaica Labour Party meeting in Granville, St James that every poor man in Jamaica should aspire to build a big house, as a man's house is his castle.

“The Labour Party believe that every poor man must build his castle. Every poor man must [strive to] build a big house, and we nah grudge him fi dat. We a go help him fi achieve that,” said Holness.

On Sunday, Bunting echoed that statement, saying: “Me have my big house, fine. But it is not enough for us to feel happy that we achieved that. Every man and woman in this country who aspire to that should have a chance to achieve that for him or herself.”

The comment resulted in the music selector playing the Romain Virgo hit song Fade Away with the lyrics: “Cause I know, dutty heart can't sweep with broom. They are like the trees weh can't bloom. And they shall slowly fade away, ah ha.”

According to Bunting, it is the job of the Comrades who aspire to power and who want to be back in Government to create a path to success so that every Jamaican can have a chance to achieve their dream.

Arguing that every man and woman must have a basic right to “a life that they can live with respect and dignity”, Bunting said Jamaicans need leadership that offers them hope in the future.

Bunting is trying to dethrone Dr Peter Phillips as president of the PNP. Just over 2,800 delegates are eligible to vote in the election scheduled for September 7.

— Arthur Hall