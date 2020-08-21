Bahamas monitoring weather system; storm watch issued for other islands

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) —The Bahamas' National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) was yesterday monitoring a weather system that could threaten the country by this weekend.

NEMA said that a broad area of low pressure, located about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands, was being monitored for possible development into a tropical storm as environmental conditions are conducive for its growth.

“The system is moving generally west north-westward at 15 to 20 mph. Computer models presently indicate that this system is to eventually move into The Bahamas by Sunday, with the likelihood of it strengthening into a hurricane as it passes through the our chain of islands,” said Trevor Basden, director of the Department of Meteorology.

He said that based on current projections, the Department of Meteorology could soon likely issuing alert messages, adding that residents have been advised to closely monitor the progress of the system and to heed local advisories.

This follows an announcement earlier this week in which Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis reversed the harsh seven-day lockdown imposed on New Providence a day earlier, which mandated the closure of food stores, water depots, private pharmacies, and gas stations.

In a statement explaining the reversal of his decision, Minnis said the decision was made after Cabinet was briefed by weather officials on a storm that may impact the country and after residents raised concerns with him.

Meanwhile, a Tropical Storm Watch was in effect for the islands of Saba and St Eustatius, St Maarten, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts Nevis, and Anguilla.

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.

The Miami, Florida-based National Hurricane Centre said that interests elsewhere in the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico should monitor the progress of the system as additional tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of those areas by late yesterday.

The hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.