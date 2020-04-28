Bahamas PM appoints economic recovery committee

NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced the appointment of an economic recovery committee that will guide the country during and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Minnis, the public-private sector committee will make recommendations to the Cabinet on the long-term economic recovery of The Bahamas, including job creation and stimulating small business recovery and development in response to COVID-19.

The committee will also focus on restoring the macroeconomy; restarting a competitive business environment; economic diversification; tourism and transport; financial services and labour.

“The committee should be bold and creative in its recommendations,” said Minnis in a statement on Sunday.

“We are in a new era. We need to think and act in new ways in order to recover as quickly as possible and to build a more dynamic and diverse economy. We have to enhance the use of digital technologies and delivery services.”

The prime minister said that just as The Bahamas is seeing the local production of hand sanitisers, masks and other health care products, the Government will promote more domestic production and manufacturing where possible. This includes greater food production.

“I look forward to the ideas, policies and programmes the committee will recommend to help The Bahamas to recover and to create jobs and more entrepreneurial opportunities, including for young Bahamians.”

The prime minister thanked the committee members for agreeing to serve and to help provide a way forward for the country in response to the many challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.