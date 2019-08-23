Bahamas suspends issuing visas to Haitians
NASSAU, Bahamas (CMC) — The Government of the Bahamas has suspended issuing visas to Haitians until further notice.
In a short statement Wednesday, the Government said this is due to “current technical and other challenges”, but did not elaborate.
However, the statement added that the suspension does not include Haitians who are officials, diplomats or holders of a US, UK, Canadian, or Schengen visa.
The statement was published just days after Haiti's Foreign Affairs Minister Bocchit Edmond said a corruption probe revealed “unacceptable situations” and “wrongdoing” at Haiti's local embassy.
However, The Tribune newspaper quotes Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield as saying that the suspension of visas is not connected to that issue.
The Foreign Affairs minister said the ministry discovered problems on its own after reviewing how visas are issued, adding that he hopes the matter can be resolved as quickly as possible.
