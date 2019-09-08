Bahamians arrive in Florida via cruise ship

ATLANTIC BEACH, NC (AP) — More than 1,100 Bahamians have arrived in Palm Beach, Florida, after being evacuated by cruise ship from their hurricane-battered islands.

The Grand Celebration cruise ship returned to its home port after setting sail Thursday for Freeport, Grand Bahama, to deliver more than 112 tons of supplies and ferry dozens of health workers and emergency crews.

Hurricane Dorian produced catastrophic damage across the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm. The resulting humanitarian crisis has prompted a massive relief effort.

The cruise line industry is aiding the relief effort by sending ships to transport food, water, and personnel to the islands, while rescuing Bahamians looking to flee the devastation.

Officials with Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which operates the Grand Celebration, said the arriving Bahamians were welcomed to Florida by relief agencies.

Officials in North Carolina say search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Hurricane Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters.

Governor Roy Cooper's office said in a news release Saturday that emergency officials have transported fuel trucks, generators, and food and water to Ocracoke, which is accessible only by boat or air.

Dorian made landfall Friday morning over the Outer Banks. According to the governor's office, the US Coast Guard flew seven air rescue missions to transport people with medical conditions on Ocracoke to safety, and first responders evacuated 32 people elsewhere on the Outer Banks by ground.

The news release says about 200 people were in shelters and about 57,000 were without electricity as of midday.

There have been no reports of serious injuries or deaths since the storm arrived.

The governor was visiting coastal counties Saturday to view the damage.