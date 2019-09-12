Bail extended for soldier accused of murder
The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier who is accused of stabbing his wife to death last December had his bail extended when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Tuesday.
He is scheduled to return to court on October 28.
Kyodia Burnett was arrested and charged with murder after the body of his wife, attorney-at-law Nordraka Williams Burnett, was found at their home with multiple stab wounds.
According to the Jamaica Constabulary Force, on December 13, 2018, the body of the attorney was found lying on a bed by police who reportedly forced their way into the room in which her husband had reportedly locked himself about 10:00 am.
The couple's two children — eight and three years old — who were present at the home during the ordeal were removed from the apartment by relatives.
Burnett, who was a physiotherapist in the JDF, was reportedly being treated for depression at the time of his wife's murder.
Williams Burnett was head of conveyance at a law firm operated by Christopher Townsend.
