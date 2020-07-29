Ballistics test links slain gangster's gun to double murder

Police investigators are now satisfied that they have identified one of two men involved in the fatal shooting of 12-year-old Cavel Dreackett and 33-year-old Raja Allen in Palmers Cross, Clarendon, in May 2019.

Investigators say ballistics tests have confirmed that a gun taken from slain alleged gangster Nicholas Johnson, otherwise called “Bums-eye” or “Bougseye”, was the murder weapon, while an eyewitness has identified him as one of the shooters.

According to the initial reports, the young girl and Allen were at home in Palmers Cross when residents heard loud explosions and summoned the police.

It was later discovered that two men had kicked off the door to the house and entered before opening fire on Cavel and Allen, hitting them all over their bodies.

They were both taken to May Pen Hospital where Allen was pronounced dead and Cavel was treated but later died as a result of the injuries.

The scene was processed by the police and nine 9mm spent casings, five expended bullet fragments, and blood sample were collected from the scene.

About four months later, Johnson, who was on the Clarendon police's most wanted list, was fatally shot during an alleged confrontation with members of a police party and a firearm reportedly taken from him.

A ballistics hit has since confirmed that the firearm was used in the killing of Allen and Cavel.

A statement was recorded from an eyewitness and nine photographs were shown to the witness, who identified Johnson as one of the two men who shot Allen and Cavel.

The police say, as a result of the ballistics hit and statement recorded from the eyewitness, permission was given to clear up the double murder.

— Arthur Hall