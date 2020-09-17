Bank invites public to vote for front line heroes

HAVING received close to 100 nominations, CIBC FirstCaribbean is now calling for people to help choose the FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes in their community.

“Over the past weeks we have been very heartened by the many nominations we have received, highlighting the brave and selfless work of so many across our region, who have made the fight against COVID-19 and its impact their daily mission,” said Debra King, he bank's director of Corporate Communications.

“As we move into the second phase of our initiative — sharing the inspiring stories of the nominees and giving the public a chance to read and vote on those entries — we hope that the public will be inspired and encouraged by the many stories we have received,” King added.

Just over a month ago, the bank launched the regional initiative , aimed at identifying those unsung heroes who have shone brightest in the darkest moments of the COVID-19 crisis, a release said.

To vote for the FirstCaribbean Unsung Frontline Heroes, the bank is asking people to log on to its website at www.cibcfcib.com, Facebook and Instagram pages.

The nominees must have been resident in any of the 16 territories where CIBC FirstCaribbean operates, and must have worked, volunteered or been involved in any of the following award categories: Medical personnel; the protective services, or be community heroes, who are individuals who, by their courageous acts, strength and self-sacrifice in the service of a community, have made a difference to those people impacted, the release said.

The public voting period ends on September 26, 2020 and winners will be announced at the end of September. Winners will receive an e-check for US$2,000 toward a staycation at a local hotel of their choice, the release said.

FirstCaribbean said it has previously highlighted hidden treasures in communities who have made a difference in the lives of individuals they have helped or touched in some way, through its flagship Unsung Heroes programme, which concluded in 2013.