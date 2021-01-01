Barbados apologises to Sandals

The Barbados health ministry yesterday issued a public apology to Sandals Barbados, saying that three people detained by the police for alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols had no connection with the resort chain.

The apology came a day after Sandals Barbados denied there was any breach of the COVID-19 protocols on its Christ Church property, and insisted that none of its guests were involved in related matters with the police.

In its apology to Sandals, the ministry said that in a press release issued late on Tuesday, December 29, regarding the delisting of Sandals Barbados Resort and Spa as a designated quarantine hotel, it was stated that police had held three tourists for alleged breaches of COVID-19 protocols related to quarantine.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness would like to categorically state that these persons were not associated in any way with the Sandals Barbados Resort and Spa, and regrets that this might have been implied in the release,” the ministry said.

On Wednesday, news reports in Barbados stated that Sandals had expressed surprise at learning the hotel was removed from the list of Government-approved quarantine facilities while discussions were still being held with the relevant authorities.

“We have always worked closely with the Ministry of Health and CMO [Chief Medical Officer] to ensure that we are in alignment with the national requirements. It is therefore surprising to note that while there are assigned Ministry of Health officials on our resort daily, at no time was any perceived breaches brought to our attention until we received a letter from the chief medical officer, to which we have responded in writing refuting the assertions and requesting a further review and follow-up meeting,” Sandals said in a news release.

“We were amazed, therefore, that as this conversation was ongoing, we had to read in the press that the minister of health has issued a statement speaking to delisting Sandals Barbados as a designated quarantine hotel,” the resort chain added.

“Sandals further goes on record to refute the implication therein that there has been any issue involving the local police and our guests breaching protocol. There is no such issue involving any Sandals guests, which was confirmed when it was brought to the attention of the minister of tourism,” Sandals pointed out.

The company said it took “industry-leading steps to ensure the health and well-being of our valued guests and team members” and the protocols were strictly enforced to minimise risks.

“In fact, we have separated our two hotels so that one is used exclusively as a quarantine facility before guests move to the second hotel to enjoy their vacation. These hotels are operated as separate entities, with zero comingling of guests in order to ensure that all arrivals are properly quarantined. This is just one example of the extensive measures taken to ensure travellers are in compliance to allow guests ease and comfort while they abide by mandatory quarantine procedures, without difficulty,” Sandals explained.

The resort company also invited the ministers of tourism and health, as well as the CMO, “who have not yet been to our hotel to see the protocols in operation”, to visit the property.