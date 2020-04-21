Barbados sets up medical field hospital for COVID-19 patients

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC — A medical field facility to deal with people with respiratory illnesses and shield Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) from the impact of COVID-19 was scheduled to begin taking patients yesterday.

Minister of Health and Wellness Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic, who toured the facility Sunday morning, said the facility was set up to “give some critical support to the QEH, in addition to some critical support to the overall national effort in terms of our response to COVID-19”.

He explained that the field hospital, located on the compound of The University of the West Indies' clinical research unit, would see and treat persons presenting with moderate respiratory illnesses.

“We want to continue to isolate the lone tertiary health institution in the country, the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. So, when you present and you come here, you will be treated here; you will be swabbed here and then you will wait here until those results are back from the Best-dos Santos Public Health Laboratory,” he told the media after touring the facility.

“And depending on the nature of the results, then the determinations will be made as to exactly where those persons will go within the entire system. But it is really, for the most part, out of an abundance of caution, an initiative that is aimed at trying to keep COVID-19-positive patients out of the QEH.”

The health and wellness minister also announced that the medical team assigned to the field hospital includes a number of Cuban nurses who are in Barbados assisting the country with its COVID-19 response.

Meantime, the island's newest isolation facility, located at Harrison Point in the northernmost parish of St Lucy, received the first patients Sunday. Bostic revealed that six patients were transferred to the 200 plus bed centre.

Of the 1,035 tests carried out since February 11, some 75 were returned positive, as of Sunday. Of that number, there have been five deaths and 19 recoveries, while 51 people are in isolation.