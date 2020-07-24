Barbados, St Vincent and the Grenadines under hurricane watch

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — A hurricane watch remains in effect for Barbados and St Vincent and the Grenadines as Tropical Storm Gonzalo moves towards the west at 14 mph (22 km/h).

The Miami-based National Hurricane Centre, in its bulletin issued before noon yesterday, said interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of the system as additional watches or warnings will likely be required for some of the islands.

The centre of Tropical Storm Gonzalo was located near latitude 9.6 north, longitude 48.3 west. An increase in forward speed is expected through the weekend and on the forecast track, the centre of Gonzalo will approach the southern Windward Islands Friday night and move across the islands Saturday and Saturday evening.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts, and some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Meanwhile, in Barbados, boat owners have been advised to secure their vessels immediately. Owners of small craft that can be moved manually have been advised to remove gear and vessels from the water.

A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. It is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical storm-force wind conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.