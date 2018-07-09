The JN Small Business Loans (JNSBL) Barber and Beauty Battle and Expo held July 1 turned out to be an exciting and competitive event as was expected.

More than $3 million in cash and prizes were awarded to the winners in a number of categories as part of JNSBL's thrust to provide tangible support to the beauty industry and bolster the company's efforts to provide development opportunities for even more entrepreneurs in the industry.

Here are some highlights.