Barbifed tablets return to pharmacies in May
THE local manufacturer of Barbifed (Phenobarbitone) tablets says the shortage being experienced by consumers will be eased next month.
Barbifed, which is manufactured in Jamaica by Federated Pharmaceutical, is most often used to treat insomnia, anxiety and seizures.
“Over the last few months we have been experiencing technical issues in relation to one of the key raw materials used in the manufacture of this drug. These issues have since been resolved, the product is currently being manufactured and is expected to be made available to the public during the month of May,” the company said in a release yesterday.
