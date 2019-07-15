Barry weakens but forecasters say more flooding possible

NEW ORLEANS, USA (AP) — Tropical Storm Barry weakened yesterday afternoon to a tropical depression, but forecasters warned flooding rains and tornadoes were still possible as the storm winds die down.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami downgraded the storm in a Sunday afternoon advisory and removed all tropical storm warnings.

Forecasters said Barry's maximum winds were down to 35 mph (55 kph). Its centre was about 20 miles (35 kilometres) north-northeast of Shreveport in north-west Louisiana.

The National Weather Service says flood rains and tornadoes were happening well east and south of the storm's centre and should continue into today, as what remains of Barry moves north into western Arkansas.