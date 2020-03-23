Bartlett exploring money package for tourism workers

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett has provided a glimmer of hope to tourism workers who are expected to lose their earnings as hotels temporarily cease operations amid the global spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to tourism workers yesterday, Bartlett underscored that he has been in dialogue with the minister of finance to work out a financial package for the affected tourism workers.

“I have been in constant dialogue with my colleague minister of finance to iron out a financial package that can help you in this time of uncertainty and rapid change. All our stakeholders are also working together to develop and coordinate strategies for limiting the risks associated with this pandemic,” stated the letter, obtained by the Jamaica Observer, bearing the signature of the tourism minister.

“I know that this is a difficult time as we all grapple with the threat of this new global pandemic, COVID-19. As we navigate these uncharted waters, I want you to know that we are working assiduously to cushion the impact that it will have on you and your livelihoods.”

The local tourism sector, which raked in some US$3.7 billion in foreign exchange revenue to the economy from 4.3 million arrivals, last year, directly employs roughly 125,000 people and indirectly affects another 100,000.

Tourism earnings, 9.5 per cent of GDP, also contributes over 50 per cent of the foreign exchange earnings to the economy.

With the recent announcement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness that, as at Tuesday, March 24 at 11.59 pm, the country's air and seaports will be temporarily closed to incoming passengers, yesterday Red Cap porter at the Sangster International Airport, Paul Nelson expressed grave concern over the livelihood of Red Caps, who are not salaried, but rely exclusively on the tips they earn from the passenger luggage that they carry.

“We should be considered for the cushioning proposed by the Government, considering that we are not paid staff and we will still have our families to maintain,” Nelson said.

But Bartlett reassured that all hotel workers will benefit from the proposed financial package.

“Everybody will benefit. It will include everybody, craft vendors and others alike,” Bartlett underscored.

Last week, president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA), Omar Robinson expressed gratitude to the Government for the announced plans to provide financial assistance to hotel workers now facing temporary displacement caused by the shutdown of the tourism sector.