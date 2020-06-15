Bartlett pleads for understanding as tourism sector reopens
MONTEGO BAY, St James – Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett has expressed confidence that adequate systems have been put in place for today's reopening of Jamaica's tourism industry, even while he cautioned against expecting perfection.
The minister and key stakeholders in the tourism industry had a walk-through of Sangster International Airport — through which the passengers will travel — with special emphasis on immigration and customs and the facilities for COVID-19 testing.
He noted that the airport team had introduced numerous changes to facilitate social distancing consistent with stipulated health protocols, such as the rearrangement of furnishings, the introduction of technology to record temperatures, and the installation of sanitisation stations.
The reopening of the sector will commence with some six flights landing at Sangster International from Jetblue, American and Delta airlines. Passengers will be a mix of Jamaicans returning home and tourists.
Bartlett maintained that the processing of arriving passengers “will not be a difficult situation”, but acknowledged that it will not be perfect.
“We're really hoping that our locals and visitors alike will have an experience [in which] they will be comfortable,” Bartlett said in a release.
“We also ask for understanding that this is not perfection where everything will necessarily go as we planned, but certainly, what we have done is to put in place that which will enable a start on which we can now work to achieve perfection.”
Included in the high-level team that toured the facility were permanent secretary in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dunstan Bryan; chief medical officer, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie; regional technical director, Western Regional Health Authority, Dr Diane Campbell-Stennett; Director of Tourism Donovan White; senior advisor/strategist Delano Seiveright; president of the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Omar Robinson; director of projects, Tourism Product Development Company, Stephen Edwards; member of the Tourism Economic Recovery Task Force, John Byles; and JDF Captain Jevan Brown, who is in charge of logistics.
The airport team was led by Chief Executive Officer Shane Munroe and Chief Operations Officer Peter Hall.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy